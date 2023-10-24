UAAP: Ateneo looks to get back at FEU as 2nd round starts

UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion Ateneo de Manila University is looking to build on their big win over University of the Philippines as the second round of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament starts, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles will face off against Far Eastern University -- one of three teams to beat them in the first round -- at 4:00 p.m.

Coach Tab Baldwin has stressed that their 99-89 overtime win against the Fighting Maroons will be in vain if the Blue Eagles fail to ride the momentum in the second round.

"I'm happy that we're the first ones to knock them off, and they've done an awesome job getting at 6-0 with the league as tough as it is this year," Baldwin said after ending UP's perfect run.

"But you gotta keep things in the context of the entire season. It becomes meaningless if we don't play good basketball to follow this up and keep improving as a team," he added.

Ateneo is tied with La Salle for third and fourth places, with the rivals toting identical 4-3 win-loss records. They are two games behind National University (6-1), which takes on the University of the East (2-5) at 1:00 p.m.

The Bulldogs' only loss came at the hands of the Fighting Maroons, who will now seek to bounce back when they play Adamson University at 6:00 p.m.

"We're No. 1, but for me we're just halfway through the season. It's not relevant. My concern is how to play consistently. Definitely after the game today, we're going to learn a lot," Fighting Maroons coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

"Our concern right now is how to play consistently. We just have to gather ourselves together and be ready for the games," he added.

Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa is pushing his team to focus on their game as NU strives to remain in the top two, as the race for the Final Four placements intensifies.

"Yung gusto ko makita sa kanila, yung manonood na lang ako sa kanila, hahayaan ko sila maglaro, yun na yung hinihintay ko sa kanila kasi alam ko naman anong capabilities nila," Napa said.

"Yun yung gusto ko nilang makita, yung bigger picture. Iba pa rin pag nandoon ka sa top, iba pa rin ang tingin sayo. Still, it's up to them pa rin, pero sana natuto na kami sa mga obstacles na nangyari," he added.

After ending a 19-game losing streak with a 68-62 victory over FEU, the University of Santo Tomas is not content.

The Growling Tigers aim for their first winning streak of the season as they face the Green Archers in the first game of a busy four-game schedule to open the second round at 11 a.m.



