UAAP: Amos stars as Ateneo deals UP its first loss of S86

Mason Amos against the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. October 22, 2023. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABC-CBN News.

MANILA — Ateneo de Manila University clinched a huge win to end the first round of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Blue Eagles stunned the previously undefeated University of the Philippines in overtime, 99-89, on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Rookie big man Mason Amos finished with 19 points and 10 boards to lead his squad in scoring.

Tied at 85 after a back-and-forth affair in regulation, Amos scored five straight points off a jumper and a huge three-pointer to extend their lead to five at the 2:14 mark of the extra period.

A Joseph Obasa slam with still 1:27 left sealed the deal for Ateneo, and another Amos lay-in in their next possession made it impossible for UP to close in.

This was the Fighting Maroons' first defeat of Season 86 after opening their campaign with six straight wins.

Before this, only up by five at the end of the first 30 minutes of action, the Tab Baldwin-led squad opened the final quarter with their blazing guns as they went on to build the biggest lead of the game at 10, 78-68, after a basket by Chris Koon at the 7:13 mark.

But CJ Cansino resisted giving up just yet as he scored five straight points to bring back the lead to five, 78-73, with 4:43 left in the clock.

Francis Lopez also scored five straight points to further cut the deficit to two, 78-80, after a triple and a lay-in at the 1:40 mark, and a Reyland Torres deuce with still 1:10 left finally tied the game at 80 apiece, eventually sending it to an extra five minutes.

In the first half, the two Katipunan-based squads slugged it out in a tight fight with a balanced attack being the key for the Ateneans as all players who were fielded in but Gab Gomez was able to score, while Gerry Abadiano’s 12 first-half points did wonders for UP.

The Ateneans will be improving to 4-3, good for third place at the end of the first round, while UP will be moving to 6-1 but are still on top of the standings.