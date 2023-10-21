Kean Baclaan leads NU over Adamson at the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball Tournament, October 21, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA – National University ended the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball Tournament first round as the second seed in the standings

This, after the Bulldogs moved past Adamson University, 69-66, on Saturday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila City.

Kean Baclaan scored 19 points, all in the second half, alongside five assists and four rebounds, while Jake Figueroa and Steve Nash Enriquez scored 17 markers and five rebounds, and 13 points and three boards, respectively.

Tied at 63 apiece after a triple by Adamson's Matt Erolon with still 4:46 remaining in the game, the Jeff Napa-led squad scored six straight points to create a much-needed separation, 69-63, capped by a floater by Enriquez with only 1:29 left.

Matthew Montebon refused to give up just yet as he hit a triple to close in yet again and limit their deficit to three, 66-69, but their two chances to tie the game with another trey in their following possessions did not convert, resulting in them enduring another three-point loss just like their defeat against Far Eastern University.

Before this, the San Marcelino-based squad opened the game by scoring 10 straight points which was ended by an and-one by OJ Ojarikre at the 6:34 mark of the game.

This allowed the Soaring Falcons to create a lead as huge as 14 in the first half as they weathered a second-quarter run by NU.

It was in the third quarter, on the other hand, where Baclaan put up a show as he scored 15 points in the frame, all of which came from the three-point area, to overtake Adamson at the end of the first 30 minutes.

"Give credit sa Adamson talaga, alam naman naming hindi porket nandoon sila sa anumang posisyon nila mahina na. Ever since, I know Coach Nash kahit saan siya mapunta nagiging very competitive yung team na yun," said Napa during post game.

Meanwhile, Erolon finished with 14 points, four of which came from three-pointers, while Montebon and Ojarikre chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.

NU completed the first round with a 6-1 record, their only loss coming against University of the Philippines, while Adamson will be a game below .500, 3-4.

The Scores:

NU 69 – Baclaan 19, Figueroa 17, Enriquez 13, Jumamoy 5, Delos Reyes 4, Manansala 3, Yu 2, Lim 2, John 2, Palacielo 2, Malonzo 0, Galinato 0, Perciano 0, Parks 0.



AdU 66 – Erolon 14, Montebon 11, Ojarikre 10, Yerro 8, Calisay 7, Sabandal 5, Manzano 4, Hanapi 3, Colonia 2, Magbuhos 2, Barasi 0, Barcelona 0, Canete 0.



Quarterscores: 11-17, 30-41, 55-54, 69-66