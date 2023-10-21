NU Head Coach Jeff Napa against Adamson at the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball Tournament, October 21, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — National University has lived up to expectations in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament so far.

The Jeff Napa-led squad ended the first round as the second seed after their comeback win on Saturday against Adamson University at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The manner in which they won displayed NU’s newfound footing as they move on from the heartbreaks of Seasons 84 and 85.

“I’m happy for the boys, they really stepped up. Pinalabas nila yung style ng gusto naming mangyari at nakuha namin yung panalo,” he said following their huge second-half surge after they faced a 0-10 start and a 14-point deficit.

In Season 84, after a 4-3 start, the Bulldogs suffered a 2-5 second round and this resulted in them not making the Final Four in the first year of Napa as their mentor.

National U broke through in the following year and reached the semifinals, but they ultimately fell short against University of the Philippines to end it as that season’s third placers.

“Alam naman nila kung ano yung learnings nila, from the [UAAP] bubble tiyaka nitong last year, masakit, natalo kami sa UP noon.”

“Pero move on na kami don. Hawak na namin yung sitwasyon eh. May kakayanan kami, kailangan lang naming maging consistent.”

Now, what Napa wants for NU is to show more consistency and composure as they hope to return to the Finals, a feat they haven’t done since 2014 when they defeated Far Eastern University to claim the Season 77 title.

“Yung gusto ko makita sa kanila, yung manonood na lang ako sa kanila, hahayaan ko sila maglaro, yun na yung hinihintay ko sa kanila kasi alam ko naman anong capabilities nila.”

“Yun yung gusto ko nilang makita, yung bigger picture. Iba pa ‘rin pag nandon ka sa top, iba pa ‘rin ang tingin sayo. Still, it’s up to them pa ‘rin, pero sana natuto na kami sa mga obstacles na nangyari.”