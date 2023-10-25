MLBB: Venue for M5 group stages, knockouts announced

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATED) - The Philippine leg of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships (M5) will be held at the EVM Convention Center and the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Moonton Games announced.

This was unveiled on Wednesday in a joint press conference with the Department of Tourism, which the game developers will be partnering with in organizing the event.

M5 in the Philippines marks the first time a major esports event will be held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

"We got a lot of requirements in mounting tournaments. It's not easy to find a venue that meets all requirements in broadcasting, logistics and others. We need to have a lot of rooms to acommodate the players, and we need to check the Internet infrastructure since we rely on the internet so those are some of the infrastructure," Keith Medrano, Moonton Games Regional PR Manager said.

Early bird ticket selling will start this Wednesday right until November 3.

The Philippines was announced as the host for M5 during the last world championships held in Jakarta, Indonesia, where Echo reigned over Blacklist International in a 4-0 Grand Finals match.

The country's representatives to M5 will be determined in the MPL Season 12 playoffs currently being held at the EVM Convention Center.

The Philippines last hosted a major MLBB international tournament in 2019, during the MSC 2019 in Araneta Coliseum, and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the FilOil Arena.