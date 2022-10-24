UAAP: Adamson learning to play through adversity

The Adamson Soaring Falcons battle it out against the La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City on October 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University's hard-earned victory over De La Salle University on Saturday was a step forward for the team in more ways than one, according to head coach Nash Racela.

The Soaring Falcons snapped a two-game slide in thrilling fashion by pulling off an 86-84 triumph in overtime against the Green Archers. That gave Adamson a 3-4 record to end the first round of UAAP Season 85 -- keeping them in the hunt for a Final 4 spot.

"It's very big," Racela said of the impact of the win. "It just gives us a better chance, moving forward. Kung natalo kami, masyadong malalim na 'yung aakyatin namin."

Racela was proud of how the Falcons got the result. They overhauled a 7-point deficit in the final three minutes, and got a massive three-pointer from center Lenda Dounga with six seconds to go in regulation that forced a 79-all deadlock.

In overtime, Jerom Lastimosa found Vince Magbuhos for the go-ahead triple, and the Falcons forced Evan Nelle into a crucial miss with 1.1 seconds left.

"You look at our team, we're not just developing them to be good basketball players, but part of it really is maturing as people, as a person," said Racela. "And one thing that I noticed with a lot of our players is that, ano eh, they're not really comfortable with adversity."

In previous games, the Soaring Falcons have succumbed to pressure, the coach noted. But the La Salle game proved that they are learning their lessons in Season 85.

"Lagi kong sinasabi, the stress is self-inflicted. So even during the game, minsan dalawa lang ang lamang, lima, akala mo talo na kami. Eh pagtingin mo oras, o, seven minutes pa. Bakit ganyan ang mga itsura niyo?" he said.

"I think that's something that they're learning, just playing through adversity. And in a league like ours, the UAAP, alam mo naman lahat pahirapan," he added.

The Falcons currently sit at fourth place in the league standings and Racela hopes their big win against La Salle can be the launching point of a more consistent charge in the second round.

"They knew how important this game is," said Racela of their triumph against the Green Archers. "Alam na nila na at least, going to the second round, na may tsansa kami. Because 'pag hindi, medyo mahirap, 'no. Mahirap na akyat."

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: