Jerom Lastimosa's best game of Season 85 powered Adamson past La Salle. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.

ANTIPOLO -- Jerom Lastimosa played his best game of the season to power Adamson University to a massive 86-84 overtime victory over De La Salle University, Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The veteran point guard exploded for a career-best 29 points to go along with eight assists and six rebounds, piloting the Falcons to their third win of UAAP Season 85.

Adamson ended the first round with a 3-4 win-loss slate, while dooming La Salle to a second consecutive defeat. The Green Archers also have a 3-4 record, having now lost three of their last four assignments.

