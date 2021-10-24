Carlos Yulo nabs silver in parallel bars

Philippine's Carlos Yulo in action during the men's parallel bar final. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters.

The Filipino gymnast won the silver medal in the parallel bars, coming in second place behind China's Hu Xuwei on Sunday at the Kitakyushu City General Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Yulo, performing third, had a score of 15.300 (8.900 execution, 6.400 difficulty).

He had been hoping to add another gold medal to the one he won in the vault apparatus earlier in the day, and appeared to be in good position to do so after topping the qualification for the parallel bars.

However, Yulo was overtaken by Hu, who scored 15.466 on his own routine (8.866 execution, 6.600 difficulty).

Another Chinese gymnast, Shi Cong, grabbed the bronze with a score of 15.066 (9.066 execution, 6.000 difficulty).

Shi bumped off Olympic all-around champion Hashimoto Daiki from the podium, who scored 15.000 on his routine.

Below are the official results of the parallel bars final:

Yulo's score was lower than the 15.566 he recorded in the qualification.

This is Yulo's fourth medal in the world championships, after the bronze in floor exercise that he won in Doha 2018, the gold in floor exercise from Stuttgart 2019, and his gold in vault earlier in the day.