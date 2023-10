Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Michele Gumabao was unstoppable in Batangas as she steered the Creamline Cool Smashers in pummeling the Cignal HD Spikers on Saturday.

Gumabao delivered a scoring masterclass at the Batangas City Sports Center to help Creamline rip the HD Spikers, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16, in the second 2023 All-Filipino Conference.

The win improved Cool Smashers record to 2-0 while the HD Spikers slid to a 1-1 slate in the season-ending conference.

Full story to follow.