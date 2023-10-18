PVL: Ced Domingo to play overseas, Creamline reveals

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – After missing the services of Ced Domingo in their opening win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) last Sunday, the Creamline Cool Smashers announced they are releasing the middle blocker who requested to play overseas.

In a statement Wednesday, Creamline surprised the volleyball community as they revealed that Domingo will be suiting up for an undisclosed international team.

“We are proud and excited to announce that with great respect and understanding, Creamline management has carefully considered Ceddie's request to play for a foreign team, and has granted her permission to pursue her dreams abroad,” the statement said.

As Ced begins her new adventure, our hearts go with her, and we are thankful for the incredible moments we've shared. We'll support you every step of the way 🏐💖



We send our love and good vibes to you, our Ceddie! Best of luck!💖 pic.twitter.com/B5rfWG6JAU — Creamline Cool Smashers (@CoolSmashers) October 18, 2023

The Cool Smashers acknowledged that Domingo’s absence will affect the team’s campaign in the PVL but they stressed their support to allow their players to achieve their personal goals.

Several months ago, Creamline also allowed top setter Jia de Guzman to play in Japan V.League, parading Kyle Negrito as their main playmaker when they pummeled the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the first day of the second All-Filipino Conference.

“While this decision impacts our own team's title chances, we believe that supporting her in achieving her personal goals and in being recognized as one of a handful of Filipina volleyball players to be invited as a foreign reinforcement is an important part of our commitment to her growth as an athlete,” Creamline said.

According to Creamline, they want to ensure that Domingo, a former PVL Finals MVP, has the chance to explore and experience volleyball to its fullest.

“We're confident in her abilities and believe that this experience will contribute significantly to her development as a player,” it continued.

No details have been disclosed so far as Domingo and her talent agency Virtual Playground will be taking charge in disseminating further information.

It is also not yet confirmed if Domingo will not be suiting up anymore for the Cool Smashers for the entire All-Filipino Conference.

“Ceddie, we're very proud of you. You worked hard for and deserve this. Go out there, give it your all and make your dreams come true,” Creamline said.