Boxer Marcial shows he can shoot, too

Instead of boxing trunks, Eumir Marcial put on a basketball jersey for Zamboanga Valientes on Friday night. Handout photo

MANILA -- Eumir Marcial took a break from the heavy bag to play basketball on Friday night.

The bemedaled Filipino boxer scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds to help the Zamboanga Valientes defeat the Sibugay Knights in the Fiesta Pilar Philippine Championship Vismin.

The Valientes had it 96-89 against the Knights as the former prepares for the upcoming Vismin Supercup Philippine Championship.

The 5-foot-11 Marcial, who recently won silver in the Asian Games, teamed up with Zamboanga stalwarts Mark Samsani, Denver Cadiz and John Esperat.

Valientes team owner Junnie Navarro said they are also looking to recruit former PBA player JR Quinahan for the Vismin Super Cup, which kicks off this weekend.

The tournament will be held in Zambaoanga City.

Other teams competing in the sourthen tourney are MisOr Mustangs, Sibugay Knights, AO Kings, and McDavid Zampen.

“Zambaoanga City fans are excited to watch the Vismin Super Cup back in the city. We also want to thank our Mayor John Dalipe, Vice Mayor Pinpin Pareja and Councilor Vino Guingona for the support,” said Navarro.