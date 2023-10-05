Marcial settles for silver as Chinese foe wins via decision

Eumir Marcial of the Philippines takes on Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan of China in their gold medal match of the men's 90 kilogram division during the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on October 5, 2023. Marcial settled for silver after losing to his opponent on points. PSC-POC Media pool handout

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial fell short in his quest for a gold in the 19th Asian Games after losing on points against his Chinese opponent Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan in the gold medal match of the men's 80 kilogram division on Thursday.

Marcial, who is already assured of an Olympic berth by making it to the finals, did his best to try and score another knockout against Tuohetaerbieke, firing heavy shots all throughout.

His strategy initially worked when he landed his body-to-head combos that rattled the Chinese, prompting the referee to give Tuohetaerbieke a standing eight count.

But the Chinese boxer adjusted in the second round, returning the favor to Marcial.

The third round appeared to be an equal fight, but the judges saw it otherwise and rewarded the gold medal to Tuohetaerbieke.

This forced the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist to settle for a second place finish, in his initial foray in the 80kg class.

Prior to fighting Tuohetaerbieke, Marcial racked two knockout victories to reach the gold medal match.