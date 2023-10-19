MMA: Loman admits losing focus vs Lineker

Stephen Loman (right after his loss to John Lineker. Handout photo

Stephen “The Sniper” Loman explained his forgettable performance against John “Hands of Stone” Lineker.

The No. 2-ranked contender was outclassed by the former ONE bantamweight champion in their crucial clash at ONE Fight Night 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The decision was certainly without question as the Brazilian defended Loman’s takedowns and picked him apart on the feet.

The Filipino offered no excuses and credited Lineker’s preparation in that fight.

“The game plan was to take the fight to the ground and control him from there. If we didn’t get it, we’d strike, and then we’d wrestle again,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Lineker was able to read it well. He was able to prepare well for my wrestling.”

His squad took a ton of heat after the fight, particularly head coach Mark Sangiao, for not adjusting in the third round when Loman’s takedowns were clearly not working.

Sangiao could be heard telling Loman to defend and throw more strikes in between rounds, but fans still expected more for Loman.

But for the 28-year-old, the buck stops with him as he took full responsibility for the loss, saying nerves got the better of him.

“Personally, I feel like I was doing well in the first round, but later I felt like I ran out of focus. Pressure is definitely a part of it,” he said.

“I lost my focus, and I got pressured in a sense. But props to John Lineker. He was really prepared for my wrestling,” he added. “I’ll be better.”