Stephen “The Sniper” Loman gets a monumental chance to prove that he’s ready for primetime as he takes on former ONE bantamweight champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker in ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on September 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Still waiting for his long-awaited shot at the reigning bantamweight champion Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade, the no. 2-ranked bantamweight contender turns his attention to the man that got dethroned for the crown.

Loman certainly deserves his chances as evidenced by the victims that he has laid waste since arriving in ONE.

Not only has the Team Lakay rising star gone unbeaten in his last three fights, he also turned heads when he manhandled former bantamweight champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes to score the unanimous decision in ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee in November last year.

It was a revelation for The Sniper, barging into the conversation of those next in line for the title.

This match, though, is just as important. “Itinuturing ko rin ito na isa sa biggest fights ko sa career ko,” he said.

But Lineker is just as hungry, motivated to get back the belt he lost. He displayed that grit with his heavy hands that enabled him to knock out “The Fighting God” Kim Jae Woong with four seconds to spare in their clash at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian last August.

Loman is well aware of that strength but argued that he, too, packs a punch.

“Malakas talaga ang suntok niya at marami na siyang na-knockout, pero tingin ko malakas din ang suntok ko at pag maka-connect, sigurado akong makaka-knockout din ako,” he said.

Surely, to the victor goes the spoils and Andrade has his eyes closely monitoring the developments from this duel.

This joins another stacked card which will be headlined by two of the world’s greatest female athletes when Stamp Fairtex attempts to become an unprecedented three-sport world champion when she challenges for the Interim ONE atomweight championship against Ham “Hamzzang” Seo Hee.

Also in the card is Loman’s former teammate in two-time lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang who takes on Amir Khan in a rematch of their 2018 World Title clash.