MMA: Haggerty-Andrade fight will be amazing, says Loman

Stephen "The Sniper" Loman. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA — Stephen Loman’s chase for the ONE bantamweight world title will have to wait.

This is after reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Fabricio Andrade chose to go for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

In this bout, Andrade will be facing ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan “The General” Haggerty in a match at ONE Fight Night 15, and the Filipino said that he’s expecting it to be one for the books.

“I think he wants to go toe-to-toe with Haggerty. He’s got a solid Muay Thai background, he’s been doing that since he was a kid, and he’s been competing since then,” Loman said.

“I just don’t know if there will be a knockout, but I expect them to stand toe-to-toe. This will be an amazing fight for sure.”

He would have wanted to get a title shot against the Brazilian, but Loman bared that he understands how big of an opportunity this will be for Andrade.

“I wished he would have defended his MMA belt first before jumping to another sport, but I guess that’s one of his luxuries as a champion. He can chase other belts in other sports,” he said.

He even said how he thinks that his bantamweight rival, who originally made his debut in the sports of Muay Thai and kickboxing and competed until 2019, will do just fine in that fight.

“I think Fabricio will just be focusing on his training in the striking area. He’ll just have to go back to his roots, to his background. He just has to focus on striking and training,” Loman said.

The two champions are scheduled to face off on Saturday, October 7, inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand,