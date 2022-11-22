MMA: ONE exec believes Loman is ripe for title shot

With his impressive win, Stephen Loman made a case for a bantamweight title shot. Handout photo

There’s no doubt that Stephen “The Sniper” Loman impressed fans through his dominant showing against Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes over the weekend in Singapore.

In the match, the No. 5-ranked bantamweight took the fight to Fernandes, beating the former bantamweight champion by unanimous decision.

The performance earned Loman praises from the MMA world, including ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“Unbelievable. I was really impressed,” Sityodtong said about the Filipino’s performance.

“If he had finished Bibi, he would’ve gotten the bonus and an automatic title shot.”

Loman was so good in his previous outing that Fernandes had no chance wherever the match went. On the feet, the Brazilian looked a step slower; in the wrestling department, Loman controlled him.

In the rare moments when Fernandes got the upperhand, Loman quickly reversed it, never letting “The Flash” get his momentum.

“Stephen looked amazing, aggressive. He’s normally a counter-striker, but he came out very aggressive. He put a lot of pressure on Bibi,” Sityodtong continued.

“His takedown defense was outstanding. The takedowns were incredible, and the fact that [Loman controlled] a jiu-jitsu world champ as decorated as Bibi, that’s just crazy to me.”

While there’s still no word as to whether Loman will get the winner of the Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker rematch for the vacant bantamweight crown, Sityodtong believes the Filipino is ready to take the next step of his career.

“Stephen Loman has really improved dramatically leaps and bounds,” Sityodtong said. “I definitely think he's ready for a title shot.”