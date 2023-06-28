Team Lakay's Jhanlo Sangiao. Handout photo

MANILA -- Jhanlo Mark “The Machine” Sangiao’s goal has always been to become a ONE World Champion in MMA, and with three quick wins in his ONE Championship career so far, he’s on the right track.

But patience is something that Sangiao has always practiced, and he promises not to rush his ascent and continue doing the little things to get him over the top.

“I believe I’m ready to take the next step but it’s all up to ONE,” Sangiao said.

“If they believe I’m ready to take on the next challenges, then I’ll be ready. As for me, I’ll just keep training. I’ll just show who I am, someone who can hang with the best of them.”

For now though, Sangiao will be using his energy to help his teammate and No. 2-ranked bantamweight Stephen “The Sniper” Loman reach the mountaintop first.

Like Sangiao, Loman is also 3-0 in ONE Championship but has already beaten the who’s who of the division, including longtime former ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes.

There’s still no word if Loman will be the next challenger to ONE bantamweight champion Fabricio Andrade, but the team’s already preparing him in case that happens – with the help, of course, of Sangiao.

“Stephen is preparing for Andrade, and we’re doing our best to help him so that when he faces Andrade, Stephen will take it,” he said.

Sangiao has no doubts that Loman will be the next Team Lakay athlete to bring a title to Baguio City.

“For me, Stephen’s advantage is his wrestling and top control. I believe Andrade will struggle in that aspect should they face each other,” he said.

“I think Stephen can stop him via TKO or submission, though I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a knockout.”

Sangiao believes that his opportunity will come, too, but until he gets there he vows to get better and better.

“I hope I get to compete again in the next few months. I’ve been training hard, I’ve been working on my game, so you guys better wait. I just hope for continued success for me and my team,” he said.