Bolick leaves Fukushima Firebonds in Japan's B.League

Former Fukushima Firebonds player Robert Bolik. From the team's official website

Robert Bolick has parted ways with the Fukushima Firebonds of the Japan B.League Division 2.

The Firebonds announced the termination of his contract following Bolick's request.

"We have announced the termination of the contract of Robert Bolick. Bolick was the first player to be announced to sign this season's squad and the club has high hopes for him," Fukushima president and CEO Hajime Nishida said in a statement posted on the team's website.

"However, Bolick recently expressed his intention to leave the club, and the club held many discussions. But he was determined and ultimately decided to respect his wishes. I would like to add that the contract was not designed to be easily terminated or transferred in the middle of the season."

Bolick played only one regular season game with Fukushima when they went up against Yamagata. There, he scored 10 points, to go with his five rebounds, and four assists.

Nishida apologized to the Fukushima fans.

"Apologies to all the supporters who were expecting Bolick," he said.

"The future team reinforcement plan is in motion, so we will report it as soon as it is decided. We look forward to your continued support for Fukushima Firebonds."