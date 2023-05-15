Robert Bolick is headed to Japan's B.League. PBA Images.

Robert Bolick will be donning a new uniform as he signs with the Fukushima Firebonds, a second-division team in the Japan B.League, the team announced on Monday.

The three-time NCAA Champion out of San Beda University did not extend his contract with the NorthPort Batang Pier in the PBA, the team that drafted him third overall in the 2018 Rookie Draft.

The former combo guard of the Batang Pier, who averaged 20.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.07 assists in the 29 games he played in the 2022-2023 season of the PBA, expressed his enthusiasm about joining his new Japanese squad.

“I am very grateful and blessed to be a part of Fukushima Firebonds. I'm truly honored to represent this team and showcase my skills and talent to achieve greater heights together with this new family,” said Bolick.

“I can't wait to play in front of you!”

The 6-foot-2 guard will be wearing jersey no. 30 for the Firebonds and will be tasked to help the squad after missing out on the playoffs with a 28-32 win-loss record in the regular season.

In a total of eight conferences with NorthPort, Bolick led his squad to a total of five playoff appearances, including a semifinal series against Barangay Ginebra in 2019.