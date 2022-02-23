FIBA names Bolick among players to watch in Asian qualifiers

Robert Bolick (8) in action in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019. File photo. FIBA.basketball



MANILA, Philippines -- The comebacking Robert Bolick is one of the players to watch when the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers unwraps on Thursday.

FIBA included the NorthPort guard in its list of must-see players, calling him a "welcome addition" to a Gilas Pilipinas squad that is in flux.

The Philippines switched coaches ahead of the window, tapping Chot Reyes in place of Tab Baldwin. Several players who saw action in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament last year were not available, leading Reyes to call on members of his TNT Tropang GIGA squad.

Bolick is the only professional player outside of the TNT franchise to join the national team pool, having gotten the blessing of NorthPort management to compete for flag and country.

"After recovering from a knee injury, Bolick is now back and ready to be a part of a packed backcourt with this Gilas squad," FIBA wrote.

"Even though the Philippines have most of their familiar guards and wings in Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos, among others, Bolick should still be a welcome addition."

This marks Bolick's return to the national team program after playing for Gilas in the FIBA World Cup 2019, where he was one of the few bright spots of their winless campaign. He averaged 8.6 points per game in the World Cup, and scored 15 points in their loss to Iran in their final game.

Aside from Bolick, also included in FIBA's list are Jordan veteran Zaid Abbas, Chinese Taipei's Will Artino, promising Japanese guard Isaiah Murphy, Lebanon's Yousef Khayat, young Australian Tyrese Proctor, Iran's productive forward Arsalan Kazemi, Saudi Arabia's Nassir Abo Jalas, and Syria's Abdul Wahab Alhamwi.

The Philippines will play against New Zealand and India in the qualifying window after South Korea's withdrawal.