Robert Bolick was in street clothes for NorthPort's first game of the Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier were without star guard Robert Bolick in their conference-opener against the Converge FiberXers on Sunday night at the PhilSports Arena.

Bolick said ahead of the game that he is dealing with a hamstring issue but assured that he will be available when the Batang Pier play the Meralco Bolts on Thursday.

Aside from the injury, however, also of concern for NorthPort is Bolick's contract situation with the franchise. The point guard's contract expires at the end of the month and the two sides have yet to come to an agreement regarding an extension.

"Wino-work out na ng management," said interim head coach Bonnie Tan. "Time frame, hindi ko masabi."

Bolick had signed a one-year extension with NorthPort in February 2022. He is coming off a solid campaign in the Commissioner's Cup, where he averaged 21.0 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game and helped the Batang Pier reach the quarterfinals.

The point guard kept mum about his contract situation but Tan expects Bolick to play for NorthPort before his deal expires.

"Si Robert Bolick, before mag-end 'yung contract [babalik]," said Tan.

Without Bolick -- as well as the recovering Arwind Santos -- NorthPort absorbed a 122-92 beating against the FiberXers.



PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

