Robert Bolick is ready for new beginnings.

In an emotional post on his social media accounts, the do-it-all guard took time to look back on his young but already storied basketball career ahead of his Japan B.League stint with the Fukushima Firebonds.

"Growing up and starting my basketball career during my younger years wasn’t easy. Yes, there were challenges and obstacles along the way but that didn’t stop me. It made me stronger, wiser, more dedicated, and more determined to reach my dream, that is to become a professional basketball player. I want to be an inspiration and a good role model to other people and show them that with hard work, passion, dedication, and trust in GOD, you can achieve anything," said the former NorthPort Batang Pier guard.

The former Green Archer turned Red Lion also went on to share how his past struggles helped him to become the star that he is today.

"From being a bench player, to winning back to back to back championships, to be able to represent the Philippines to play for the world cup and to all of my achievements in between, all I can say is that I’m a fighter and a warrior! And this made me who I am today, a better version of myself and I am always learning to be the best in everything that I do," Bolick wrote.

Bolick was a little-used guard for De La Salle University before he transferred to San Beda University in 2015. After undergoing a one-year residency, Bolick became eligible to play for the Red Lions in Season 92 (2016) and went on to win three NCAA championships.

The four-time collegiate champion also expressed his excitement about his new family in Japan.

"I know that the people behind this team will help me and support me all the way! I am so excited for this new chapter of my life and I can’t wait to play for you guys in Japan. I know the journey will be all worth it! Thank you for giving me a chance to showcase my talent and skills in basketball. For believing in me and trusting in me! I will make you guys proud and I won’t let you down."

He also gave thanks to his mother team in the PBA and implied that he could still possibly return in the future.

"Huge thanks and appreciation to the PBA, NORTHPORT team management coaches, and staff for the 4 years battle we had. See you around. PBA jersey number 8 signing off for now," he wrote.

NorthPort selected Bolick with the third overall pick in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft.

Bolick's signing was made official in an announcement yesterday by the Firebonds, and he will be donning jersey number 30 for the second-division team in the B.League.