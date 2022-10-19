From CJ Perez' Facebook post

MANILA -- San Miguel's CJ Perez can now officially call himself a degree holder.

The high-scoring Beerman has completed his studies in Lyceum of the Philippines University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, major in Business Management.

Perez shared on Facebook that it took him 13 years and four universities to complete his degree as he juggled his time between his academics and his career as an athlete.

But he was strongly supported by family, friends and even his bosses to get a college degree.

"Maraming salamat sa LPU community, kay RPL, Boss Andro, mga professors ko, Coach Topex, Ma’am Lani, Dean Sacdalan, Sir Mike Caballero, Ma’am Grace, Boss Emong… salamat na naging part kayo ng college journey ko," he said.

"Sa family ko, sa wife and two kids ko, salamat na binigyan nyo ako ng motivation para tapusin ko ang studies ko."

"Boss Alfrancis Chua, eto na may diploma na ako boss! Salamat na pinush nyo ako para tapusin ang aking pag-aaral hindi lang para sa sarili ko kundi para sa pamilya ko."

Perez played for Lyceum for two NCAA seasons. He led the Pirates to two consecutive NCAA finals appearances.

