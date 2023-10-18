Why San Miguel Beer is Jeron Teng's 'dream team'

Jeron Teng and his father, former PBA player Alvin Teng, during a UAAP game in 2013. ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Jeron Teng made a big move by signing a two-year deal with PBA powerhouse San Miguel Beer on Wednesday.

He admitted that his father, PBA legend Alvin Teng, has a lot to do with it.

The elder Teng, known as "Robocop" in his heydays in the 1980s, won nine PBA championships including a Grand Slam while playing for the Beermen.

"San Miguel has really been my dream team," confessed Jeron in an interview on CNN Sports Desk. "First of all, my dad played there, he won multiple championships."

Jeron has been with Alaska since joining the PBA in 2017. He stayed on even after the franchise was sold to Converge until he became a free agent last September.

Jeron said he is just happy to join the Beermen, a team which carries a winning tradition.

"San Miguel is a decorated team, it won multiple championships. It has good management with Boss Alfrancis (Chua) and Boss Ramon Ang. I'm really thankful they gave me this opportunity," he said.

He admitted that he could have joined other Filipinos playing overseas either in Japan or Korea. But Jeron said he wants to be with his family especially after tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jeanine Tsoi.

"If I'm not married yet I would have given it a thought," said Jeron when asked about playing overseas.

"But now I'm married, that's not an option. I want to be with my family, with my wife. I'm really blessed to be with where I am now."

He also wants to win a PBA championship, which he believes is a big possibility now that he has joined a team that features six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo as well as established stars such as CJay Perez, Terrence Romeo and Chris Ross.

"I haven't won a championship in the PBA so that's my ultimate goal... The team is really strong I think we have a good chance of winning (a title)," said Jeron.