UAAP: Ateneo crushes UST to get back on track

Ateneo center Joseph Obasa in action. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion Ateneo de Manila University found its rhythm in the second half to pull away for a 97-77 demolition of University of Santo Tomas, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles bounced back from an overtime loss to Far Eastern University in their previous assignment to improve to 3-3 in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said the win was much-needed for the Blue Eagles heading into their finals rematch with the University of the Philippines this weekend.

"Generally speaking, it was a good game on both ends of the floor for us," said Baldwin. "I think we need that kind of performance, especially going into the UP game and we're happy. It's gonna be a very, very happy dugout today."

Ateneo flipped the switch in the third quarter, with Nigerian center Joseph Obasa scoring 11 points while Chris Koon sinking a three-point shot to give their team a 54-40 cushion with over seven minutes to go in the period.

However, the Growling Tigers gave themselves light at the end of the tunnel. Migs Pangilinan, Angelo Crisostomo, Christian Manaytay, Nic Cabañero, and Ivanne Calum brought UST within 58-62 with two minutes and forty-five seconds left in the period.

Ateneo then put the finishing touches in the payoff period behind Mason Amos, Obasa and Kai Ballungay, Mason Amos.

"We shot over 50 percent from the field (and) held a tough UST team," said Baldwin. "I know their record doesn't flatter them but all the teams that played against them know how tough they are. We held them to 40 percent (from the field)."

Ballungay produced 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while Obasa also scored 17 points and managed to get eight rebounds and two blocks for the Blue Eagles. Amos scored 15 points while Lazaro grabbed nine rebounds.

The Blue Eagles seized 34 offensive rebounds to the Growling Tigers' 22. Ateneo also shot 12-of-23 from the three-point line compared to UST's 6-of-21.

Cabañero led UST with 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists while Manaytay contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Pangilinan had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

UST — currently at 0-6 — will look to end its 19-game losing streak against face Far Eastern University on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena at 1 p.m.

The Scores:

Ateneo (97) – Koon 21, Ballungay 17, Obasa 17, Amos 15, Espinosa 6, Chiu 6, Gomez 5, Brown 3, Celis 3, Lazaro 2, Credo 2, Quitevis 0, Bongo 0, Tuano 0, Nieto 0, Gamber 0.

UST (77) – Cabañero 21, Manaytay 17, Pangilinan 11, Crisostomo 8, Duremdes 7, Laure 5, Manalang 5, Calum 3, Moore 0, Lazarte 0, Llemit 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarterscores: 17-10, 40-33, 72-61, 97-77.