UAAP: Gonzales stars in FEU’s first win in Season 86

FEU guard L-Jay Gonzales in action against Ateneo. UAAP Media.

MANILA — L-Jay Gonzales stepped up for Far Eastern University when he was needed the most.

The Tamaraws turned to their veteran in overtime against Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday, and Gonzales delivered.

The 5-foot-10 guard knocked down two crucial jumpers for the Tamaraws in overtime to create a much-needed four-point cushion, and in turn, give the Morayta-based squad their first victory in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

“May tiwala kasi ako sa sarili ko na kaya kong i-shoot yung bola, and may tiwala rin si coach Denok [Miranda] sa akin. So, wala akong ibang iniisip kundi ma-shoot yun,” he said during post-game after tallying 21 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in their 66-61 win.

Head coach Miranda also went on to credit his court general while also expressing how he wants his guards to learn more as the season progresses.

“Vital yung posisyon ni L-Jay at ni Royce [Alforque] kasi sila yung mga extension ko sa court,” he said.

“Nag-uusap nga kami ni L-Jay na unti unti, game by game, day by day, para matutunan niya kung ano yung gusto kong maging point guard siya katulad ng ginagawa ko before.”