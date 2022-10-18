Boxing: Ancajas set to fight again in February

Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas announced he is set to make his ring return sometime in February 2023.

Ancajas, who recently lost by points in his rematch against IBF junior bantamweight champion Fernando Martinez, made the announcement through social media.

"February na ang target na buwan, sigurado na sa Pilipinas. Hinahanapan na lang ng venue," said the former junior bantam king.

"Hindi pa alam kung sinong makakalaban pero maghanda tayo dyan. Kailangang bumalik agad sa ensayo."

Ancajas recently said he will climb the bantamweight class after having problems performing at the 115-pound limit.

"Aakyat na po tayo ng timbang sa 118. Sana palarin tayong makabalik sa taas," he said.

Martinez defended the crown he took from Ancajas in February by judges' scores of 119-109, 118-110 and 118-110 in the championship rematch at Carson, California.

Martinez took the IBF crown in the 115-pound division from Ancajas in February with a unanimous-decision victory at Las Vegas, snapping the Filipino fighter's 21-bout, decade-long unbeaten streak.