MANILA - Jerwin Ancajas is convinced he is no longer fit to stay in the junior bantamweight division following his decision loss to IBF champion Fernando Martinez during their rematch over the weekend.

Ancajas believes his conditioning and stamina were good during the fight, but he could not solve Martinez's fighting style.

"Talo talaga tayo sa laban. Magaling talaga si Fernando. At sa style talaga ako hirap. Kuhang kuha niya 'yung style ko at timing," he said in an inteview on PlayitRightTV.

This is the reason he contemplates on climbing the 118-pound division the next time he fights.

"Siguro sa susunod, aakyat na kami. Itong laban na ito naman, kumbaga, ako talaga ang pumilit mag-rematch. Kahit si (MP Promotions chief) Sir Sean (Gibbons), pinipilit kami. Sabi nga ni coach, 'wag ka nang bumalik sa 115 (pounds)," he said.

They also noticed that his punch was no longer as powerful as during the previous years when he was fighting at 115 pounds.

He believes his body no longer responds well with the weight cut.

"Yung sinabi ni coach, hindi na epektibo ang lakas sa 115. 'Yung condition ko sir, 100 pa kahit 12 round maganda pa suntok ko. 'Yung hangin ko, nandoon pa. Pero yung lakas ko, wala," said Ancajas.

"Kung sakali mapagbigyan tayo ng magandang laban sa 118, sana maayos ang condition ko sa 118. Panigurado naman na kami ni coach magpursige pa. Magpapalakas kami. Kailangan ng konting ensayo pa."

