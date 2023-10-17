Wharton Chan tapped as new POC secretary-general

MANILA -- Atty. Wharton Chan of kickboxing is the new secretary-general of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), it was announced on Tuesday.

Chan, the secretary-general of the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas, is also the head of legal of the POC. He replaces Atty. Edwin Gastanes, whose resignation as secretary-general of the Philippine Football Federation automatically disqualified him from continuing his duty at the POC.

"Atty. Wharton has shown dedication and energy and his familiarity with the operations of the POC in relation to the International Olympic Committee and the national sports associations [NSAs] fits him to a 'T'," said POC President Mayor Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

Chan's appointment comes less than a year before the Paris Olympics, and amid tension between the POC and the Philippine Sports Commission.

His appointment will be officially presented to the NSAs during the next POC General Assembly on October 27 at the East Ocean Restaurant in Paranaque City.

The POC is currently at odds with the PSC due to the unliquidated financial assistance worth P10 million that was given to the POC as financial assistance 25 years ago in the country’s campaign in the 10th Asian Games in Bangkok.

The POC, meanwhile, will discuss at the sidelines of the General Assembly the conduct of the Batang Pinoy (BP) and Philippine National Games (PNG), which the PSC simultaneously scheduled from December 17 to 23 in Metro Manila venues, Tagaytay City and Batangas.

The PNG and BP are the PSC’s flagship events with the PNG hailed as the combined national championships or open for all NSAs, while the BP is the certified national juniors program.