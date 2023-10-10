PSC denies hand in COA memo issued to POC

PSC chairman Richard Bachmann and POC President Mayor Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/PSC Handout.

MANILA -- Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann on Tuesday clarified that their agency had nothing to do with the demand letter sent by the Commission on Audit (COA) to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

"The notice on unliquidated funds issued by the Commission on Audit is a standard procedure practiced by the Commission on matters that has been reported as a COA finding repeatedly over the years," Bachmann said in a press conference.

"The timing and issuance of letters of the POC by the COA therefore are not within the purview of the POC. We have no control over that," he stressed. "These demand or confirmation letters are routinely sent to the entities with unliquidated balances and the POC is no exception."

POC president Mayor Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino had criticized the PSC on Sunday, revealing that they were notified of the memo through the PSC's in-house COA office. Tolentino was especially displeased that the letter was dated September 20, a day after their arrival in Hangzhou, China for the 19th Asian Games.

"Why send the letter on September 20? Why not after the closing ceremony? Perhaps October 10 when we have all gone home," said Tolentino. "I kept this to myself since the start of the Games, but after I reached my goal of four gold medals, I couldn’t keep this to myself any longer."

Tolentino expressed his frustration over what he said was a "malicious" attempt to distract him during the Asiad. He claimed that the PSC is asking the Olympic body to liquidate the financial assistance worth P10 million used during the country’s participation in the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand.

The amount in question dates back to the term of then-POC president Cristy Ramos, who held the post from 1997 until 1999. Tolentino said he’s clueless on the matter that took place 25 years ago.

"While we were here [in Hangzhou] on the first day [September 19] and waving the Philippine flag, they sent us the letter with an instruction 'to answer within five days' upon receipt," said Tolentino. "Give me one valid reason for the Filipino people on the timing of the sending the letter."

"Why? To distract us? That's malicious intent [and] bad faith."

Although the memo was coursed through the PSC's in-house Commission on Audit, Bachmann maintains that COA is a separate entity.

"The COA operates independently from the PSC and as far as we know, has the authority, examine, audit, and settle government accounts, including those of the PSC," said Bachmann.

Bachmann made it clear that he understands Tolentino's frustration over being asked to liquidate funds from over 15 years ago, but he denied that the COA sent the letter "as a distraction."

"I think the key here is that PSC and COA should have a stronger collaboration," he said. "I've been trying to set a meeting with the new COA Commissioner for the past few months and I still haven't got it on his schedule but hopefully now I can set a meeting and discuss all these unliquidated issues from 15-20 years ago, including the POC."

Bachmann plans to meet with POC deputy secretary general Bones Floro today to discuss the liquidation of funds from the Philippines' campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

"Again, PSC is here to help with POC and I don't understand what the actual issue is," he stressed.

RELATED VIDEO