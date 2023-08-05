PSC highlights grassroots dev't through Batang Pinoy, PNG

Philippine Sports Commission Executive Director Paulo Francisco Tatad and Chairman Richard Bachmann during the press conference at the PSC Admin Bldg., Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on August 4, 2023. Handout/PSC.

MANILA -- The Philippine Sports Commission intends to put a premium on the country's grassroots sports programs through the return of the Batang Pinoy and the Philippine National Games later this year.

PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann confirmed on Friday that the two events will be held simultaneously in Pasig City and Manila on December 17 to 22.

They will feature 20 disciplines: archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, basketball 3x3, boxing, chess, cycling, dancesport, esports, gymnastics, karatedo, lawn tennis, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, beach volleyball, weightlifting and wushu.

"Going around the provinces and all the sports events, we owe it to all the kids and the athletes to give them a good platform to perform in all sports," said Bachmann in a press conference at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

"That’s one way the PSC can help, to give them that international-level of hosting from the logo to the branding."

In the PNG, competing athletes will be from ages 18 and above. The Batang Pinoy, meanwhile, will introduce a new age group of 17 years old and below. Specific sub-groupings of age will be on a per sport basis.

Bachmann also unveiled the new logos for BP and PNG, focusing on the colors and traditional icons of the flag, while adding elements that highlight the essence of grassroots sports talents.

The PSC will host the two events in partnership with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Education, Philippine Olympic Committee and 20 national sports associations.

The PNG was declared the country’s centerpiece sports program through Executive Order No. 163 in 1994, while the Batang Pinoy, formerly known as the Philippine Youth Games, was created through Executive Order No. 44 in 1998.

