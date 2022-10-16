PBA: Bay Area Dragons thrash June Mar-less San Miguel

Andrew Nicholson tallied 39 points and 12 rebounds, and the Bay Area Dragons capitalized on the absence of June Mar Fajardo to rout San Miguel Beer 113-87 in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Fajardo is expected to be out for a month after undergoing surgery for a throat injury.

CJ Perez finished with 19 points to lead San Miguel, which dropped to 1-2.

Bay Area hiked its record to 5-1, a game behind undefeated Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots (4-0).

More details to follow.