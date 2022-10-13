PBA: SMB's Fajardo to be sidelined after throat surgery

MANILA -- San Miguel Beer superstar June Mar Fajardo is expected to miss several games following surgery on his throat.

This was after he was hit with a wayward elbow to the neck from Rain or Shine import Steve Taylor Jr.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria said their prized big man had to undergo operation for a misaligned cartilage in his larynx Thursday.

This is expected to affect the Beermen's PBA Commissioner's Cup campaign as the 6-time MVP plays a crucial part in their rotation.

This also means SMB's reinforcement Diamond Stone will be given more opportunities to prove himself.

Stone, a last-minute replacement to the injured Thomas Robinson, scored 42 points in their 113-105 win against the Painters.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

RELATED VIDEO