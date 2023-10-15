DILG partners with PVL to promote BIDA program

Handout/PVL.

MANILA -- The Department of Interior and Local Government on Sunday forged a partnership with the Philippine Volleyball League during the opening of the Second All-Filipino Conference of the league.

The partnership is in line with BIDA (Buhay Ingatan Droga’y Ayawan) program which aims to lessen or eradicate the country’s problem on illegal drugs.

The BIDA Program is an intensified campaign by the government against illegal drugs, and is focused on the reduction of drug demand through a "grassroots approach," to effectively solve the drug problem in the country which was tremendously affected different sectors of the society, especially the youth.

The program was launched last year using a multi-sectoral approach to strengthen the fight against illegal drugs by focusing on three pillars: (1) prevention; (2) law enforcement; at (3) penology, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

Through this program, DILG secretary Benhur Abalos encouraged local government units to intensify their programs, projects and activities all year round, with an aim to effectively implement and spread the advocacy of the BIDA program, as provided by DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2023-025.

Sports and physical activities in general, have been proven as an essential factor in the development of healthy bodies and minds, both of which are associated with many other benefits, such as enhancing school achievement and developing positive self-identities.

BIDA, through their partnership with the PVL, envisions to utilize sports as a means to prevent the public, most especially the youth, from illegal drug use and shed light on the anti-drug advocacy of the government through the influence of PVL teams, players, and media platforms.

“The kids have role models to follow. And we have a lot of young kids who have role models in this league, of course, our athletes here. Ang laking bagay nitong partnership na ito. It talks about lifestyle, it talks about attitude change which is crucial in our demand reduction campaign,” Abalos said.

According to PVL president Ricky Palou, they have been conducting random drug testing with players in accordance with the Games and Amusement Board.

Palou said: “We believe in this endeavor. And we are very happy to join DILG in this campaign. We fully support the DILG drug program and we are going to really work to ensure that it will be successful,”

The partnership is expected to upscale the league’s drug testing initiatives in accordance with Republic Act No. 9165, or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002” among its players and staff, according to Abalos.

Under the MOA, PVL players will also sport the BIDA program logo on their jerseys. The league is also expected to help raise awareness about the anti-drug program through the dissemination of “BIDA Visuals” such as advertisement videos and photographs made by the DILG and other Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials to be played and shown on the league’s assets, infrastructures, and social media platforms.

The Department has also signed similar partnerships with different sports leagues and organizations such as the PBA and the UAAP to gain support for the BIDA Program, which recently won the National Social Welfare Initiative of the Year Award in the 2023 GovMedia Awards.

A partnership with over 30 top private firms in the country was also sealed last May.

