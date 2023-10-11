All 12 teams are ready for the last conference of the season in the Premier Volleyball League. PVL Media.

MANILA – The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is returning for its final conference this season but with some changes during the games.

On Wednesday, the PVL revealed some adjustments for the All-Filipino Conference to avoid having lengthy games, including lessening the number of coaches’ timeouts every set.

According to Sherwin Malonzo, the new competition director, the league will be implementing just one technical timeout in every set compared to two TTOs in the past. It will only happen once a team reaches 13 points in the set.

There will be no technical timeout in the fifth set, should a game reach a decider.

“Since the introduction of the video challenge, humaba yung games natin lalo na kapag nag-five sets. So what we’re introducing now is one, we’re gonna have one technical timeout na lang this coming conference so the first team who reaches 13, technical timeout tayo. It may last for as short as one minute or as long as two minutes, depende sa request ng Cignal,” Malonzo said.

Coaches will also be limited to just one regular timeout every frame – a downgrade from the usual two timeouts.

In court switches, PVL will only allow it only after the second set. In the deciding frame, no change of court will take place.

They, however, will keep the two video challenges per set in the league’s rules.

PVL will be opening its season-ending conference on October 15, Sunday, at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum featuring the battle of fan-favorites Creamline Cool Smashers and Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

The defending champions will be testing their mettle against the Flying Titans, who are coming from a bronze finish in the VTV Cup in Vietnam, at 7 p.m.

Kicking off the hostilities are the Nxled Chameleons debuting against the Gerflor Defenders at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, sister teams Cignal HD Spikers and PLDT High Speed Hitters will try to earn an early 1-0 lead in the league at 5 p.m.

The tournament will employ a single round robin elimination round before the top four teams face off for the best-of-three semifinal series. The championship and battle for bronze will also be best-of-three affairs.

