Hidilyn Diaz is the new brand ambassador of Under Armour. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – As an icon of Philippine sports and a proud Filipina, Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz inked a new endorsement with a sports apparel brand that celebrates women empowerment.

On Friday, Diaz graced the opening of an Under Armour branch in Quezon City which also formally introduced her as its newest brand ambassador.

The first Filipino to win the elusive Olympic gold medal highlighted the feats of Filipina athletes on the international stage as she took on her new endorsement deal.

“Bilang isang babae, malaking bagay sa 'kin na sine-celebrate ang women empowerment. 'Yung pagkapanalo ko sa Olympics, ipinakita natin na ang mga kababaihan kaya naming maging malakas. Hindi lang sa Pilipinas kung 'di pati sa Olympics,” she said.

“Nagbibigay ito ng inspirasyon at motivations sa mga kababaihan para sumali tayo sa sports.”

Since winning the Tokyo Olympics last year, Diaz has become one of the most sought brand endorsers but for the athlete she only accepts those that are aligned with her personal values.

“Iniisip ko kung magkapareho kami ng values. Kasi syempre 'yun 'yung brand na nire-represent ko kagaya ng Under Armour. Nakikita ko 'yung value ko as an athlete ay parehas sa Under Armour,” Diaz explained.

The Pinay weightlifter is also hoping to form a partnership with the sportswear brand in strengthening grassroots programs in her sport.

Diaz has been actively campaigning for more sustainable projects in weightlifting to discover more aspiring athletes in the country.

“Pinag-uusapan na kasama 'yung asawa ko kung paano kami makakatulong pa sa grassroots program. Mahirap i-sustain 'yung programa, kailangan talaga ng tulong ng private sponsors,” Diaz admitted.

So far, Team HD has distributed some equipment to several places including the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to help encourage more Pinoys to try the sport.

Diaz and her camp have already given some weights to some clubs in Manila, Taguig, and Cavite to kick off their own weightlifting training.

“Ito ang promise ko at namin ni Julius na after namin manalo ng gold sa Olympics, bibili ako ng equipment to give back to the community,” she said.

The two-time Olympic medalist was joined by volleyball stars Jema Galanza and Jia Morado during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Diaz is currently preparing for the IWF World Championships that will be taking place in Colombia in December.

