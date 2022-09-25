MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz continues to do her part to promote weightlifting in the country.

Diaz revealed through her Instagram account this weekend that she has donated weightlifting equipment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in the hopes that the sport will be included in the AFP-PNP-CG Olympics.

"I want to leave a legacy, I want to increase awareness in weightlifting here in the Philippines and I need to start somewhere," said Diaz, who delivered the country's first ever Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Summer Games last year.

"Last year, I made a promise that I would donate weightlifting equipment to an organization, team, or club," she added. "This is to help introduce weightlifting to different communities as a way of giving back after winning the Philippines first Gold Medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympics."

Diaz, who holds the rank of Second Lieutenant in the Philippine Air Force, noted that the country's military and police have no weightlifting equipment and limited knowledge of the sports.

By donating the equipment to the AFP, Diaz hopes to encourage the country's armed forces to learn more about the sport and take it up. Diaz and her husband/coach, Julius Naranjo, are also aiming to hold a seminar to the military to further explain the intricacies of weightlifting.

Diaz says that they will turn over more weightlifting equipment to other organizations in the country soon.

