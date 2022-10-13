FIBA 3x3: Gilas Women bow out winless in U-17 Asia Cup

The Philippine girls squad competing in the in the FIBA U17 3X3 Asia Cup 2022. Handout photo

The Gilas Pilipinas Women bowed out of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup U17 after losing all their two games in the preliminary round in Malaysia.

On Thursday, the Philippines faced the Hong Kong team for their first game in Pool A where they suffered a 15-19 loss.

Down 10-15, the Pinay cagers tried to mount a comeback, led by Camille Nolasco as she trimmed the deficit to 15-17.

But Wai Laam Leung knocked down a basket in the final minute of the match to seal the deal.

The Gilas Women squared off with Thailand later but fell short in the tight game, 20-21, to be booted out of the competition with a 0-2 record.

Rotratsamee Sinlapawisut of Thailand sent the Philippines packing when she buried the game-winning basket.

Chosita Sakaret could have ended the match earlier but she split her free throws before BJ Villarin equalized the game at 20.

