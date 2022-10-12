The Philippine girls squad competing in the in the FIBA U17 3X3 Asia Cup 2022. Handout photo



Members of the Philippine girls squad flew to Malaysia on Wednesday to compete in the FIBA U17 3X3 Asia Cup 2022.

The team is composed of BJ Villarin and Camille Nolasco -- two key members of the under-18 team that won the bronze medal in the recent Asia Cup tournament -- Ari delos Santos and Nicole Pring.

The Pinays will begin their campaign on Thursday against Hong Kong at 2:50 p.m., followed by a match against Thailand at 4:10 p.m. on the same day.



Delos Santos is a standout of Adamson University High School, while Pring plays for National University Nazareth High School.

They will join Villarin and Nolasco, two key players of the Gilas Pilipinas girls team, which were two points away from playing in the gold medal game in the recent FIBA Asia under-18 tournament.

“Coach Julie (Amos) asked me to join the senior’s training, I think it was during May before the team went to the SEA Games. That’s where I started training for the Pilipinas team,” said Vilarin.

For Delos Santos and Pring, this is going to be their baptism of fire.

Gilas Youth is grouped together with Thailand and Hong Kong in the Qualifying Draw A.

They need to win that opening phase to advance to the next round of the pool play stage of the tournament.

