PBA: Belga escapes suspension but hit with P20K fine

Rain or Shine Beau Belga avoided a suspension from the PBA commissioner despite his stand-off with San Miguel import Diamond Stone over the weekend.

Nevertheless, he was ordered to pay a P20,000 fine as things got physical, resulting in his ejection from the game.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he met with the Painters' big man following his confrontation with the Beermen's import.

The league official said they settled on a warning on Belga since he was able to avoid trouble for some time now.

Stone, meanwhile, was handed a technical foul together with teammate Chris Ross.

ROS coach Yeng Guiao was also meted a technical for his verbal attack during the commotion.

The Painters lost the game, 113-105.

