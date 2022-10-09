Diamond Stone exploded for 42 points as San Miguel Beer outworked Rain Or Shine for a 113-105 win in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Saturday at PhilSports Arena.

After scoring only 20 points in the Beermen's 106-109 defeat to the Blackwater Bossing, Stone led teh charge for San Miguel's first win this conference.

June Mar Fajardo backed him up with 21 points and 8 rebounds, while CJ Perez came off the bench with 13 markers.

They foiled the Elasto Painters who leaned on Steve Taylor's 20-point, 18-rebound performance.

Rain or Shine fell to its second defeat in 4 starts.

