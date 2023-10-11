PVL: F2 hopes to see Kianna Dy play in All-Filipino

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA -- The status of Kim Kianna Dy remains questionable for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the upcoming second PVL All-Filipino Conference.

F2 head coach Regine Diego admitted that they are taking Dy’s situation day-by-day but is still hopeful that the opposite spiker can suit up for the season-ending conference.

“Kasi yung knee surgery niya, it’s not ACL, we’re taking it day by day so let’s see if makalaro siya. Watch out lang tayo,” she told reporters during the PVL press conference Wednesday.

Dy suffered a knee injury during the final stretch of the PVL Invitational Conference in July.

Diego confirmed that Dy is included in the official lineup of the Cargo Movers.

Asked about the team’s health, the coach shared that it is difficult for them to play three conferences in a year and have short preparations.

But she assured fans that they are trying to bolster F2’s strength and conditioning.

“Strength and conditioning our team is doing their best and there are always sometimes little accidents that could happen. And the most we can do is to try to control the things that we can and pray for the things that we can’t,” Diego continued.

Heading to the third conference this year, the coach reiterated that their eyes remain on the title, adding that the team’s chemistry has improved greatly.

“Syempre lahat naman pressured to win but all we can do is do our best everyday and ang goal pa rin namin is syempre mag-championship kasi lahat naman ng teams but we have to go through a lot of games pa para ma-achieve yung championship,” she said.

F2 will begin their campaign on Tuesday, October 17, against the Akari Chargers at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.