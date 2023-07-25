PVL: F2 felt KKD's absence in semis games, Pablo admits

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Fan-favorite F2 Logistics Cargo Movers appeared to be finding their rhythm back in time for the round robin semifinals of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

Instead, the Cargo Movers have yet to win a match in the semis, slipping down to 1-3 record with its only win coming from a carry over record in Pool B.

On Tuesday, Kurashiki Ablaze handed F2 their latest defeat in straight sets which booted out the latter from a championship berth contention.

Incidentally, F2 could not use the services of their top scorer Kim Kianna Dy in their last two games after she hurt her knee in their first semis match against the Creamline Cool Smashers.

And Myla Pablo admitted that it affected the team inside court, citing Dy's scoring prowess and blocking advantage.

“Naging maganda yung takbo ng game kanina pero nag kulang lang din talaga. Hindi naman sa hinahanap namin si Kianna sa loob ng court pero malaking bagay talaga si Kianna samin especially sa blockings, sa opensa niya,” Pablo told reporters on Tuesday.

In fact, F2 was out-attacked by Kurashi, 51-33, with Pablo and middle blocker Majoy Baron leading them with just 10 and seven spikes, respectively.

The Cargo Movers lorded the blocking department, though, with 11 swats against just one by the Japanese squad but Ablaze tallied 47 digs in the short game, enough to setup more plays.

According to Pablo, Dy is suffering a swollen knee but she could not give the exact injury of her teammate.

But she would rather keep Dy on the bench to allow her to rest her knee and be healthy for the next conference.

“Si Kianna kasi namamaga yung tuhod niya pero di ko alam kung ano (injury) tuhod niya. Pero I think, three weeks talaga pahinga niya. Hindi naman pwede pilitin yung bata,” she said.

“Health ang kailangan namin. May next conference naman. Mas better din na ipahinga namin si Kianna this conference.”

She also showered Kurashiki praises, sharing that she felt overwhelmed to experience facing a disciplined Japanese team.

“Grabe ang gagaling. Kahit anong palo namin talaga. Nakaka-overwhelm talaga kasi Japan yan e. Halos lahat ng team gusto makalaban yung team na yan. Malaking bagay na nakalaban namin sila. Marami kaming natutunan sa kanila this game. Hopefully next conference o next game ma-apply namin yun,” she added.

F2 will be closing out their semifinal campaign against Vietnam’s Kin Bac-Bac Ninh to boost their chances for a bronze medal.