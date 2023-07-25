PVL: Kurashiki inches closer to Finals stint, rips F2

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Kurashiki Ablaze is maximizing their time in the Philippines as they moved a win away from securing the last spot in the championship of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

Kurashiki extended their winning streak to three after hammering the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

With a 3-0 record, the Ablaze need to win just one of their last two games to arrange a Finals matchup against the defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers, who also remain undefeated at 4-0.

Kurashiki’s win also crushed the Final bids of the Cargo Movers, Cignal HD Spikers, and Kin Bac-Bac Ninh.

Asaka Tamaru flaunted her offensive prowess with 19 points, all from attacks, to lead the Japanese squad for a perfect slate. Akane Hiraoka had nine points to get the player of the game nod.

“Yung F2, malalaki mga player tsaka mabibilis. Maraming beses na may chance na matalo sila (Kura). Marami rin ang fans nila. Maganda naman performance nila,” Hideo Suzuki said through an interpreter.

With a slim 16-14 lead in the second, Tamaru unleashed a crosscourt shot followed by a down-the-line kill to widen the gap to 19-14.

The Cargo Movers threatened the Kurashiki in the latter stretch of the set as Myla Pablo stepped up including a rejection to a drop shot from the Japan team to tie the game at 22.

But Yukino Yano answered with back-to-back points to put them at set point before Pablo could not put the ball over through a mishit to give Kurashiki a 2-0 commanding separation.

F2 tightened the game in the third set but the Ablaze kept them at bay with Saki Tanabi always having an answer to their opponent’s attack.

A smart move by Kokoro Takio and an attack of Yano that touched the pinky finger of Mars Alba put a 21-17 breather between the two teams.

An offspeed hit of Yano and an off-the-block of Tamaru punctuated the match.

Pablo and Majoy Baron had 12 points apiece but they missed the service of Kim Kianna Dy for the second straight game after suffering a pain on her right knee in their first semifinal game.

The Cargo Movers have yet to win a game in the semis as its only win came from their carry over win-loss card in Pool B.

Kurashiki will face PLDT High Speed Hitters in their next outing.

