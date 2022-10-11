PVL: Kalei Mau confident teammates can adjust to new roles

F2 Logistics star Kalei Mau in action against Chery Tiggo. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics star Kalei Mau is confident that the Cargo Movers can recover from an early loss in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, which saw a couple of their key players in different positions.

Aby Maraño and Ara Galang, who traditionally play as a middle blocker and an open spiker respectively, were sent in as liberos in F2's first game against Chery Tiggo on Tuesday. Their defensive ace, Dawn Macandili, is recovering from an undisclosed injury.

The Cargo Movers gave a good account of themselves but ultimately couldn't overcome the absence of import Lindsay Stalzer (health and safety protocols) in a 23-25, 21-25, 22-25 loss to the Crossovers.

"We're just gonna have to get back into practice tomorrow, and work on it," said Mau, who had a game-high 20 points on 17 attacks and three aces.

Mau, who is making her PVL debut after skipping the Open Conference, has no doubt that Maraño and Galang will be better in their second game as they grow more accustomed to their new roles in the squad.

"One thing about this sport is you got to make adjustments," said the Filipino-American spiker. "I have faith in my teammates that we’re gonna be able to make those adjustments."

"All of us have individual roles that we have to know. Of course, it's a little tense, it's a little new, but this is the best game to kinda do that," she added. "The first [game] is always the one where you figure out what you need to work on."

Mau had nothing but praise for both Galang and Maraño, saying that both did an "awesome" job against the Crossovers even in defeat. She was particularly proud of Maraño, who as a middle blocker is not expected to play floor defense but eagerly embraced the challenge.

"Her energy is a big loss that we don't have right now, but it's kinda nice to have her behind me when I'm hitting," Mau said of Maraño. "It's just a little bit of extra fire."

The Cargo Movers will gun for their first win on Thursday against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans (0-1).