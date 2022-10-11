The Chery Tiggo Crossovers made quick work of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Chery Tiggo Crossovers pounced on F2 Logistics' manpower problems in a straight sets victory on Tuesday to open their campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The Crossovers overhauled a late deficit in the first set en route to a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 triumph at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Mylene Paat had 16 points, all on hits, while EJ Laure added 11 points and Jasmine Nabor tossed 13 excellent sets in a Player of the Match performance. The Crossovers got 26 points off the Cargo Movers' unforced errors.

F2 Logistics were playing with a short-handed roster, as they were without American import Lindsay Stalzer (health and safety protocols) and Dawn Macandili (undisclosed injury). Veterans Aby Maraño and Ara Galang played as liberos in the match.

