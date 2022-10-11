American import Lindsay Stalzer is back in the Philippines for another tour of duty with F2 Logistics. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers will be without veteran import Lindsay Stalzer for their Reinforced Conference opener against Chery Tiggo on Tuesday.

This as the American outside hitter is currently in the league's health and safety protocols. F2 head coach Benson Bocboc confirmed the development ahead of the Cargo Movers' game at the PhilSports Arena.

F2 Logistics is making its return to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) after sitting out the Invitational Conference last month.

Stalzer has played for several clubs in the Philippines since 2014. This will be her third tour of duty for the Cargo Movers. She is expected to exit the health and safety protocols by Wednesday, according to F2 assistant coach Noel Orcullo.

Also out of action for the Cargo Movers is star libero Dawn Macandili, who is in recovery for an undisclosed injury. There is no timetable yet for her return.

Aby Maraño and Ara Galang, who traditionally play as a middle blocker and an open spiker, respectively, will be F2's liberos for the game against the Crossovers.

The Cargo Movers will lean on the returning Kalei Mau and veterans Aby Marano, Kianna Dy, Ara Galang and Kim Fajardo in Stalzer's absence.

They are up against a Chery Tiggo squad anchored by Montenegrin import Jelena Cvijovic and local aces Dindin Manabat, Shaya Adorador, EJ Laure, Mylene Paat, and Jasmine Nabor.

