PVL: Aby Maraño embraces new challenge as F2's libero

F2 Logistics' Aby Maraño played as a libero for the first time in her career. PVL Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- F2 Logistics pulled off a surprise on Tuesday afternoon when they fielded Aby Maraño and Ara Galang as liberos in their game against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

The Cargo Movers opened their campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference without ace defender Dawn Macandili (undisclosed injury), as well as Tin Tiamzon and Lindsay Stalzer (health protocols).

Maraño and Galang stepped up for Macandili, playing full-time as liberos after years of playing middle blocker and open spiker, respectively.

"It's always a secret and a surprise. Kanina nga eh, papa-picture sana. Ayaw ko, 'wag niyo munang papatanggal 'yung ani namin, warmer. Para mabigla 'yung mga tao na libero pala ako," Maraño told reporters after the match.

It's not new for fans to see Galang shine on defense; the former De La Salle University superstar has always been a well-rounded player. But Maraño has played virtually her entire career as a middle blocker, so to see her come in for floor defense came as a shock.

For Maraño, it's a challenge that she will accept for the sake of their team.

"Lagi tayong magte-take ng responsibility when needed," the veteran saaid. "Parang three days lang, sobrang short time ng preparation para maging libero ako. Kasi may mga circumstances na dumating."

"Pero sinabi ko sa sarili ko, kailangan kong tanggapin kaagad sa puso ka para magampanan ko ng maayos 'yung role. Kasi kung hindi ko siya tatanggapin, baka hindi magiging smooth 'yung mga galaw," she added. "Baka hanapin ko pa 'yung pag-palo."

"Alam mo 'yun, kailangan ano eh, gagawin mo siya ng walang pagdududa at saka panghihinayang. Walang reservations."

Her debut as a defense specialist didn't end up as they wanted. The Cargo Movers absorbed a 23-25, 21-25, 22-25 defeat against Chery Tiggo in their first game of the Reinforced Conference. Galang was credited with six successful receptions in the match.

Maraño admitted that they need more adjustments. While proud of her effort on defense, she also rued her inability to help in scoring and at the net, where she has traditionally dominated. But she is also confident that F2's other middle blockers will be able to make up for the loss of her scoring and blocking.

"Siyempre, nagtitiwala pa rin kami na 'yung mga pumalit doon sa position na nawala sa akin is makapag-deliver. Sana lang, magkaroon sila ng confidence sa susunod na game. Baka nabigla din sila kasi nga, ilang araw lang 'yung pag-switch," she added.

Benson Bocboc, who is calling the shots for the Cargo Movers in the tournament, said that Maraño and Galang "owned" their roles as liberos. Nonetheless, he agrees that as a team, they still need to adjust to the changes in their roster.

"Maybe hindi pa sanay na magkakasama talaga sila. We can see that some of the players are still looking for people na wala sa loob," he said. "I reminded them that na 'wag na maging ganon kung sino ang nandoon then they have to prove and they have to play together and help each other."

The Cargo Movers will be back in action on Thursday against Choco Mucho.