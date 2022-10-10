UAAP: Racela confident of breakthrough for winless FEU

Cholo Anonuevo (8) of the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws during their match against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons for the University Athletic Association (UAAP) Season 85 elimination round held at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on October 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- As Far Eastern University (FEU) slumps to its worst start in UAAP men's basketball in 16 years, head coach Olsen Racela remains optimistic that they can soon grab a breakthrough victory.

The Tamaraws have dropped their first three games in the Season 85 men's basketball tournament -- their worst start to the competition since going 0-4 in 2006, where they finished 5-7 and missed the Final 4.

On Saturday, they recovered from a slow start but couldn't complete a second-half comeback in a 73-67 defeat to defending champion University of the Philippines (UP). Nonetheless, Racela praised the fighting spirit displayed by his players after they erased a 14-point deficit.

"I'm so proud with the way we fought today," said Racela. "Kulang pa rin eh, but if we keep fighting this way, playing this way, for sure darating din ang panalo. That's what I told them."

The Tamaraws had the Fighting Maroons on the ropes late, but had no answer for Carl Tamayo down the stretch. The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay hit a pair of clutch jumpers to keep FEU at bay and rack up their third win in a row.

Racela opted to focus on the positives after the defeat. He pointed out that FEU kept in step with both finalists from the Season 84 championship series. The Tamaraws fell to Ateneo de Manila University, 79-70, on opening weekend.

"We went toe to toe against the finalists last year, dapat ganoon kami every game," said the coach. "If we do that, we'll give ourselves a chance. If we can be consistent on what we want, then the wins will eventually come."

Asked what FEU needs in order to finally grab a win, the veteran coach said: "Luck, and consistency."

Racela was not pleased with some of the calls made against them in their game against UP, and also lamented the absence of veteran big man Bryan Sajonia in their past two games. Their best guard, LJay Gonzales, had to play with a mask in their second game against University of the East after sustaining a cut in practice.

Despite not getting the breaks they need, the Tamaraws have remained competitive and Racela is hopeful that they will soon barge into the win column.

"Ang gauge namin 'yung Ateneo and today's game [vs. UP]," he said. "Palagi kong sinasabi, the harder you work, the luckier you get. Eventually we'll get lucky."

FEU will play Adamson University (1-2) on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

