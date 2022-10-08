UAAP: Tamayo takes charge late as UP keeps FEU winless

The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws and the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons battle it out for the University Athletic Association (UAAP) Season 85 elimination round held at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on October 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) - Carl Tamayo hit a pair of clutch jump shots as the University of the Philippines outlasted Far Eastern University, 73-67, to stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

In front of a big crowd on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum, the Fighting Maroons lost grip of a 14-point first quarter lead but again proved to be the more composed team in the closing stretch of the game. They improved to 3-0 and snatched the solo lead in the league standings.

In another close game for the defending champions, Tamayo was once again the difference-maker.

The reigning Rookie of the Year hit a clutch jumper with 2:46 to go to push UP's lead to four points, 68-64. After a split at the line by FEU's Cholo Añonuevo, Tamayo drilled another clutch shot for a five-point spread, 70-65.

The loss was FEU's third straight in the tournament. At 0-3, the Tamaraws are the lone winless team in Season 85.

Tamayo had 16 points, eight of which came in the fourth period where he outscored the entire FEU squad. Terrence Fortea had a career-best 17 points built on 5-on-5 shooting from long range. Malick Diouf had an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

"We got what we wanted, a strong start," said assistant coach Christian Luanzon, who spoke in place of Goldwin Monteverde. "But we were not able to sustain it."

"The good thiing is naka-bounce back kami, and a big part of that are these two guys," he added, referring to Tamayo and Fortea.

The Fighting Maroons appeared headed for a comfortable win after surging to a lead as big as 14, 20-6, in the opening period. But the Tamaraws roared back in the second quarter where they shot over 60% from the field, and out-scored UP 32-18. After trailing by double-digits for most of the first period, they entered the break with a 42-41 advantage.

FEU emerged on top after a nip-and-tuck third quarter, 60-57, but their advantage was erased by a Tamayo three-point play in the very first possession of the final period. His bucket sparked a 7-0 UP run that included a technical free throw by RC Calimag, and a triple by Zavier Lucero that gave the Maroons a 64-60 advantage.

It was a lead that Maroons held onto, with Tamayo nailing the crucial jumpers down the stretch while UP's defense clamped down on the Tamaraws' scoring options. An LJay Gonzales bucket with 50 seconds to go gave FEU some hope, 70-67; he had a chance to further trim the deficit as Harold Alarcon was called for an unsportsmanlike foul on the play.

Unfortunately for FEU, Gonzales missed the bonus free throw. In the ensuing possession, he was forced by James Spencer into a three-pointer that missed the mark. A Kyle Bautista foul on Fortea led to two free throws that essentially iced the game for the Fighting Maroons with 28 seconds left.

Ximone Sandagon had his best game so far, with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Gonzales and Patrick Sleat each contributed 11 points. The Tamaraws had a 46-38 advantage in rebounding, including 22 offensive rebounds that led to 16 second chance points.

The Scores:

UP 73 -- Fortea 17, Tamayo 16, Diouf 11, Lucero 10, Alarcon 8, Abadiano 7, Eusebio 2, Calimag 1, Torculas 1, Spencer 0, Ramos 0, Lina 0.

FEU 67 -- Sandagon 20, Sleat 11, Gonzales 11, Anonuevo 9, Bautista 7, Torres 5, Alforque 2, Celzo 2, Tempra 0, Tchuente 0, Guibao 0.

Quarters: 10-23, 41-42, 57-60, 73-67.

